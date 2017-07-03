Police find body of missing swimmer in river near Orillia, Ont.
ORILLIA, Ont. – Police have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Orillia, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say the man, who is originally from India, was swept away by a current in the Green River in the Township of Ramara, Ont., on Sunday evening.
They say a friend tried to rescue the 26-year-old by using a canoe, but it capsized while he tried to paddle over and the friend had to be saved by a nearby off-duty firefighter.
Police, including officer in a helicopter, searched the river and nearby shores for signs of the man.
The force’s underwater search team found the man’s body at 9:45 a.m. Monday.
Police will not be releasing the man’s name.
