Cab driver loses control of car, drives into crowd of pedestrians at Boston airport
A cab driver lost control of his car and drove into a group of people at the Logan Airport.
Several injuries were injuries with injuries ranging “in severity from serious to minor,” according to a police statement.
Massachusetts State Police say the car drove into a group of pedestrians, in an area where taxi drivers take their breaks.
The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene after the crash and is being interviewed by police, State Police said.
More to follow…
With files from Associated Press
