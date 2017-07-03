World
July 3, 2017
Updated: July 3, 2017 2:56 pm

Cab driver loses control of car, drives into crowd of pedestrians at Boston airport

A cab driver lost control of his car and drove into a group of people at the Logan Airport.

Several injuries were injuries with injuries ranging “in severity from serious to minor,” according to a police statement.

Massachusetts State Police say the car drove into a group of pedestrians, in an area where taxi drivers take their breaks.

The driver, a 56-year-old man, remained on the scene after the crash and is being interviewed by police, State Police said.

More to follow…

With files from Associated Press

