‘Life altering injuries’: Winnipeg Police say a child was injured in an explosion in an East Kildonan home

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man has been arrested after an explosion injured a child in an East Kildonan home.

Winnipeg Police said they responded to reports of an injured child late in to the evening on Canada Day.

When they arrived at the East Kildonan home, they found an 11-year-old boy suffering from severe injuries to his hand.

“Life altering injuries,” Constable Jay Murray with Winnipeg Police Service said.

Constable Murray said officers believe the boy found a metal pipe at the home and filled it with gunpowder that was left out and then threw that in to the fire, which caused the explosion.

“It has been determined that the child had been playing with a homemade incendiary device when it exploded,” Murray said.

During the investigation, officers said they located a firearm at the home.

A 41-year-old man related to the boy has been arrested for unauthorized possession of a firearm and breach of duty related to explosives.

The man has been released on a promise to appear.