Canada
July 3, 2017 2:56 pm

Bayer recalls laxative because of potential choking hazard: Health Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press

A sign is displayed in front of Health Canada headquarters in Ottawa.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Health Canada says Bayer is recalling a laxative due to a potential choking hazard.

The agency says RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack is being recalled because it may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps that could pose a choking hazard.

The product is sold only by Costco Canada and comes as a combination pack: 1 bottle of 45 Dose RestoraLAX and 1 box of 10 single dose sachets of RestoraLAX shrink wrapped together.

SEE MORE COVERAGE OF PRODUCT RECALLS: 

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the product and seek medical attention if they’re having trouble swallowing or breathing after using it.

READ MORE: Food recall warning: certain cookie dough, pie shells and tart shells due to E. coli warning

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bayer
Drug recall
Health Canada
Health Canada recall
Laxative
Recall
RestoraLAX

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News