Bayer recalls laxative because of potential choking hazard: Health Canada

Health Canada says Bayer is recalling a laxative due to a potential choking hazard.

RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack sold at Costco Canada

recalled due to potential choking hazard https://t.co/hvlC1WlMRk — Health Canada (@HealthCanada) July 2, 2017

The agency says RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack is being recalled because it may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps that could pose a choking hazard.

The product is sold only by Costco Canada and comes as a combination pack: 1 bottle of 45 Dose RestoraLAX and 1 box of 10 single dose sachets of RestoraLAX shrink wrapped together.

SEE MORE COVERAGE OF PRODUCT RECALLS:

Health Canada says consumers should stop using the product and seek medical attention if they’re having trouble swallowing or breathing after using it.

READ MORE: Food recall warning: certain cookie dough, pie shells and tart shells due to E. coli warning