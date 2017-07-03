Bayer recalls laxative because of potential choking hazard: Health Canada
Health Canada says Bayer is recalling a laxative due to a potential choking hazard.
The agency says RestoraLAX 45 + 10 Value Pack is being recalled because it may contain deposits such as clumps or lumps that could pose a choking hazard.
The product is sold only by Costco Canada and comes as a combination pack: 1 bottle of 45 Dose RestoraLAX and 1 box of 10 single dose sachets of RestoraLAX shrink wrapped together.
Health Canada says consumers should stop using the product and seek medical attention if they’re having trouble swallowing or breathing after using it.
