Severe thunderstorm watch issued in Saskatoon, parts of Saskatchewan

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable in Saskatchewan for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop late Monday morning along a cold front now at the Alberta border. The storms will track eastward across central Saskatchewan in the afternoon and evening.

The federal agency said, with ample heat and humidity in place over the area, some of these thunderstorms may become severe.

If threatening weather approaches, people are asked to take cover immediately.

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for: