Calgary police charge man with attempted murder after Canada Day assault
A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an assault on Saturday night.
Calgary police said Monday the accused is related to the victim.
Police were called to the 800 block of McNeill Road N.E. at about 5:40 p.m. on July 1, where they found a man in his 30s in life-threatening condition. He remained in hospital in serious but stable condition as of Monday morning.
About 35 minutes after the initial call, police arrested a suspect in the Manning Road and Manning Close N.E. area.
The motive behind the assault is still under investigation, police said.
Ian Lawrence Saddleback is charged with attempted murder and breach of probation. He is set to appear in court July 4.
