Search warrant leads to methamphetamine bust in Moose Jaw
Moose Jaw Police seized a large amount of methamphetamine after executing a search warrant over the weekend.
On Sunday, July 2 police searched a residence in the 400 block of Grandview Street West.
Two men with outstanding warrants were arrested as a result of the search warrant.
Moose Jaw Police seized a large amount of methamphetamine from the home, as well as other drug trafficking items. Officers say the total value of drugs seized is $2,000.
The two men remain in custody in Moose Jaw. One of the men was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He will make a court appearance in Moose Jaw on Tuesday, and will then be remanded to Regina Correctional Centre for outstanding warrants in Regina.
