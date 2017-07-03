76-year-old woman critically injured after hit-and-run in Ajax
AJAX, Ont. – Police say a 76-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Ajax, Ont.
Durham regional police say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday as the woman was walking across a road.
They say witnesses described a white sedan that allegedly slowed down after the collision before taking off.
Police say they are also looking to speak with the driver of a red Mazda 3 that was following the white car.
The woman remains in critical condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre.
Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.
