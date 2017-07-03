Crime
July 3, 2017 9:43 am
Updated: July 3, 2017 9:44 am

76-year-old woman critically injured after hit-and-run in Ajax

By Staff The Canadian Press

AJAX, Ont. – Police say a 76-year-old woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after an alleged hit-and-run in Ajax, Ont.

Durham regional police say the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday as the woman was walking across a road.

They say witnesses described a white sedan that allegedly slowed down after the collision before taking off.

Police say they are also looking to speak with the driver of a red Mazda 3 that was following the white car.

The woman remains in critical condition in a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision.

