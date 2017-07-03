Police say missing Hamilton woman found safe
A A
Police say a Hamilton woman who went missing this long weekend has been found safe and in good health.
Rachel Bello was reported missing by Hamilton Police just after 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning and was found just over two hours later.
Police tweeted “a citizen located Rachel in the area of Reid Avenue. While a little dehydrated she is expected to be ok.”
Bello, 61, lives in downtown Hamilton in the area of George and Ray streets, and is known to frequent Jackson Square.
Investigators had asked the public to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers with any information.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.