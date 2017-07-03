Crime
July 3, 2017 12:23 am

One person hit and killed by a train in Taber

Taber Police have confirmed one person has died after being hit by a train within Town limits.

Police have confirmed that one person has died after being hit by a train in Taber Sunday.

Police responded to reports that a person was hit just after 3 a.m.

When officials arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

CP Railway Police and the Taber Fire Department also assisted in the matter.

The Provincial Medical Examiner in Calgary is investigating the incident.

 

