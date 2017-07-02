Justin Bieber scolds backup singers, says he has VapoRub up his nose in odd London performance

Justin Bieber faced one tough crowd at his BTS Hyde Park concert in London, England Sunday afternoon.

Bieber slowly lost his usually doting crowd after confessing he had a nose full of Vicks VapoRub and told a few bad jokes.

“I usually use Oblus oil,” Bieber told the audience. “But I had to use Vicks here and now it’s stuck up my nose.”

“I’m having a bad night,” he quipped. “Don’t judge me.” Which was then followed by complete silence.

Things turned worse for the 23-year-old when he told off his backup singers for chatting, saying, “Whatever you’re talking about can’t be more important than what I’m saying,” leaving the audience stunned and confused.

Bieber’s rough night didn’t end there, as he reportedly mimed his way through most of his set, like fan favourites “What Do You Mean” and “Company.”