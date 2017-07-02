Deportation delayed: Guatemalan family in Edmonton can stay for 2 more years

An Edmonton family that was set to be removed from Canada this month has received some good news: their deportation has been delayed two years so their immigration paperwork can be processed.

Yolanda Duarte Martinez, her husband Jilmar Picon Pineda, and their eldest son were set to be deported to Guatemala on July 12.

Their four youngest children, who were were born in the U.S., were going to be sent to live with relatives in Alabama on July 10. The youngest child is just six years old.

The parents said they had been working illegally in the U.S. before they fled to Canada in 2011.

Pineda said he brought his family to Canada for safety and security, and a return to Guatemala was going to be a death sentence. The couple says other family members have been murdered in Guatemala and they fear they could face the same fate.

“I was beaten by the gang members and I was shot at,” Pineda told Global News last month.

“When I was in the states, when I ran away, I received a call and they told me that they were waiting for me upon my return.”

A refugee claim had been denied by the Canadian government, so the family applied for permanent residency through humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

They filed an application in February, which Citizenship and Immigration Canada confirmed it received on Feb. 22. The average processing time for such paperwork is 30 months. The family received deportation orders in June.

On Friday, the family found out they are allowed to stay in Canada for another two years while their application is processed.

The Canadian government’s travel advisory for Guatemala says the country has one of the highest rates of violent crime in Latin America, but a very low arrest and detention rate. The government advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution due to the violence, roadblocks, strikes and demonstrations that occur periodically throughout the country.

