7th edition of GOALMTL raises money for charity

The seventh edition of GOALMTL – Lions Cup Soccer Tournament kicked off Sunday afternoon at Percival Molson Stadium.

The event is a charity fundraiser for non-profit organizations that help support families, youth, social activities and education.

Twenty teams made up of the city’s best bartenders, chefs and restaurateurs play to bring home the coveted Lions cup while raising funds.

An additional all-star team included celebrity chef Antonio Park and Global News Morning’s Laura Casella and Kim Sullivan.

The star-studded team was coached by Alouettes defensive end John Bowman, The Montreal Gazette’s sports writer and former member of the Impact and the Jamaican National soccer team, Lloyd Barker, among others.

“We’re bringing people together to have a nice time to use soccer as an opportunity to connect with the community,” organizer Paul Desbaillets from The Burgundy Lion pub said.

The event also featured a demonstration of Quebec-born sport “Pur Instinct,” which combines different types of sports into one.

Maison Privée treated guests to free haircuts and of course, delicious food and specialty cocktails were served.

GOALMTL has raised over $250,000 to date.

One of the beneficiaries this year will be Global Citizen, a social action platform for a global generation that wants to solve the world’s biggest challenges.

Other beneficiaries are the Montreal Community Cares Foundation, which supports the development of youth across the city and Share the Warmth Foundation, which fights hunger and poverty.

The event has an ongoing GoFundMe page to compliment their fundraising efforts.