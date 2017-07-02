Crime
July 2, 2017 4:53 pm
Updated: July 2, 2017 5:11 pm

Motorcyclist rushed to hospital without vital signs after crash on 407 in Pickering

By Web Writer  Global News

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital without vital signs after a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 407 in Pickering Sunday afternoon.

A A

A male motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after a crash on the 407 in Pickering on Sunday afternoon

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to a call about the single-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 407 near the Lake ridge Road overpass.

Westbound lanes of the 407 are closed in the area. The left and centre lanes on the eastbound side have been closed as well.

Schmidt says an investigation is underway and officers are speaking to witnesses

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Highway 407 Collision
Motorcycle Crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News