Motorcyclist rushed to hospital without vital signs after crash on 407 in Pickering

A male motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after a crash on the 407 in Pickering on Sunday afternoon

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said officers responded to a call about the single-vehicle collision around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 407 near the Lake ridge Road overpass.

Westbound lanes of the 407 are closed in the area. The left and centre lanes on the eastbound side have been closed as well.

Schmidt says an investigation is underway and officers are speaking to witnesses