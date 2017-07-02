Police identify suspect in attempted abduction of four-year-old girl
WINNIPEG — A suspect has been identified in the attempted abduction of a four-year-old girl last Thursday.
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ruben Kyle Mawakeesick from Winnipeg.
Police said a mother was walking with her four-year-old daughter, when a man grabbed the girl, and attempted to leave with her.
The mother was able to safely retrieve her daughter after a physical confrontation with the man.
A warrant for the arrest of Mawakeesick has been issued for the following offences:
Abduction of Person Under Fourteen Years of Age
Sexual Assault
Sexual Interference
Assault Cause Bodily Harm
Fail to Comply with Probation Order
Mawakeesick is described as indigenous, 5’6″ in height, and approximately 146 lbs. with a medium build.
