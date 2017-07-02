Arrest warrant issued for man who escaped Besnard Lake Correctional Camp

Pinehouse Lake RCMP are asking the public for help in locating a man who escaped lawful custody at Besnard Lake Correctional Camp.

Jade Ermine, 28, was last seen on Friday, June 30.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the man from Sturgeon Lake, Sask.

He is described as being of aboriginal descent, five-foot 11, approximately 170 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ermine may be in the Prince Albert or Sturgeon Lake areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.