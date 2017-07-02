Man found dead in Saskatoon identified

Police and the coroner’s office have identified the deceased man found in Saskatoon on Canada Day.

At around 7 a.m. CT on Saturday, investigators were called to a report of a sudden death in the 1000-block of Avenue P North.

With the assistance of the public, Saskatoon police said the man was identified. His name and age have not been released.

Police said on Saturday that the death was believed to be non-suspicious.