Okanagan Indian Band warns against swimming at North end of Okanagan Lake

The Okanagan Indian Band (OIB) has issued another notice to residents and visitors warning them not to enter the water at the north end of Okanagan Lake.

Sandy Beach along Lakeshore Road is closed due to contaminated waters and hazardous debris both washed up on shore and floating in the lake.

On June 26, OIB issued a warning that raw sewage had leaked into the lake.