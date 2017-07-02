Two incidents of kids falling out of windows prompts warning from Calgary EMS
After two separate incidents of children falling from windows over the long weekend, and with warmer weather in the forecast, paramedics have some important reminders for parents and caregivers:
• Prevent access to windows by moving furniture such as cribs, beds, stools, and change tables out from under them.
• Install safety devices which limit the distance in which a window can open to a maximum of 10 cm (4 inches).
• Direct supervision is the single most effective way to prevent falls from windows and balconies.
• Consider purchasing a portable air conditioner, which will enable windows in the residence to stay closed and secure.
• Remember, screens are not safety devices – they are designed to keep bugs out, not children in.
Both incidents happened Saturday in Calgary communities.
EMS says that in both cases, a young child between one and five years old, fell through a screen from an open second-storey window.
Both children were taken to hospital in stable and non-life-threatening condition suffering from varying soft-tissue injuries.
