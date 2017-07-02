Calgary EMS
July 2, 2017 4:18 pm
Updated: July 2, 2017 5:33 pm

Two incidents of kids falling out of windows prompts warning from Calgary EMS

By Newstalk 770

File photo.

Global News
A A

After two separate incidents of children falling from windows over the long weekend, and with warmer weather in the forecast, paramedics have some important reminders for parents and caregivers:

• Prevent access to windows by moving furniture such as cribs, beds, stools, and change tables out from under them.

• Install safety devices which limit the distance in which a window can open to a maximum of 10 cm (4 inches).

• Direct supervision is the single most effective way to prevent falls from windows and balconies.

• Consider purchasing a portable air conditioner, which will enable windows in the residence to stay closed and secure.

• Remember, screens are not safety devices – they are designed to keep bugs out, not children in.

Both incidents happened Saturday in Calgary communities.

EMS says that in both cases, a young child between one and five years old, fell through a screen from an open second-storey window.

Both children were taken to hospital in stable and non-life-threatening condition suffering from varying soft-tissue injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHS
Calgary EMS
Calgary kids falling window
Calgary kids window
Calgary Paramedics
EMS warning
Kids fall from window Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News