Three people sent to hospital in Canada day collision on Highway 8

Three people are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 8 and McPhillips Road.

Police responded to the area around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP said a 79-year-old woman from Powerview was travelling westbound on McPhillips Road, when she failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with a vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 8.

The impact caused the northbound vehicle to cross the median ditch onto southbound lanes of Highway 8.

The 22-year-old driver and 23-year-old passenger, both from Winnipeg, were injured and taken to hospital in stable condition.

The 79-year-old woman was also injured, and taken to hospital in stable condition.

Charges are pending against the senior driver.