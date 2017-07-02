Kamloops man missing after falling into South Thompson River

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a suspected drowning in the South Thompson River on Canada Day.

At around 5:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was trying to get out of the water and onto a dock when he fell into the river and went under, according to an RCMP statement.

Friends were unable to find the man. A search by Kamloops Fire and Rescue and RCMP boat patrol also turned up nothing.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team began a search on Saturday morning.

Kamloops RCMP is reminding the public that currents in the South Thompson River remain very high for this time of the year.

Elsewhere, an RCMP dive team is expected to join rescue crews to help find a missing man presumed drowned near Golden, B.C.

Friends of the 26-year-old man told Global News he jumped off a bridge into Basket Lake Friday afternoon. He briefly came to the surface and then completely disappeared.

He has not been seen since.

The man, who is originally from Ireland, was travelling with friends to Calgary when the accident happened.