Indian PM exits stage to ‘Imperial March,’ Darth Vader’s theme song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made another odd Star Wars reference on Saturday.

Modi gave a speech on corporate corruption in front of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and said over 300,000 companies were being investigated over suspicious transactions.

He also introduced a new Goods and Services Tax, which will replace a myriad of federal and state levies.

After he finished, Modi’s exit from the stage was accompanied by “The Imperial March” – the theme from the Star Wars movies associated with villain Darth Vader and the Galactic Empire.

In 2014, Modi gave a speech at Madison Square Garden in New York City before a sold-out crowd.

He was joined on stage by none other than Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman, when he told the X-Men star, “Thanks in particular to Hugh Jackman. God bless you. May the force be with you.”