Woman and 7 cows killed in late night collision near Lethbridge

A woman and seven cows were killed, and four other people were injured, after being involved in a collision late Saturday night just east of Lethbridge.

Just before midnight, Coaldale RCMP and Lethbridge firefighters and EMS responded to a collision between a white Ford Mustang and numerous cattle on Range Road 212 near Township Road 92.

Police said the Mustang was heading north when it collided with several cows that had wandered onto the paved road. The car crossed to the other side of the road and ended up in the west ditch.

There were five people in the car. The driver, a 33-year-old woman from the Lethbridge area, was pronounced dead on scene.

The four passengers in the car — two adults and two youths — were taken to Calgary’s Chinook Regional Hospital with various injuries. One of the adults, a woman, suffered serious neck injuries.

Police said seven of the cows died, including some that were severely injured and had to be humanely killed by police on scene.

RCMP said the range road was closed for about three hours while the car was pulled from the ditch and the cattle were removed from the road.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene. Police said the cause of the crash is not yet known.

