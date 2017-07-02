Toronto Raptors re-sign forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year-deal worth $65 million

The Toronto Raptors have re-signed forward Serge Ibaka to a three-year-deal worth US$65 million.

Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri had acquired the big man from the Orlando Magic last February after rumours were swirling around the NBA weeks before the trade deadline.

Ibaka averaged 14.8 points per game and 6.8 rebounds during the 2016-2017 season while playing with both the Magic and Raptors.

He previously played with the Oklahoma City Thunder and has averaged 12.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game over the course of his career.

Meantime, the Raptors will now focus on re-signing their starting all-star point guard Kyle Lowry.

There are also rumours of Toronto discussing a trade with Indiana that would see Cory Joseph head to the Pacers in order to free up cap space. The native of Pickering, Ontario is slated to make US$7.6 million this upcoming season.

On Saturday, the Raptors missed out on re-signing P.J. Tucker, who is a power forward they traded for last season before their playoff run. Tucker has signed a four-year contract worth US$32 million with the Houston Rockets.