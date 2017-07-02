Service dog ‘Princess’ stolen outside fast-food restaurant in west-end Toronto

Toronto police are asking the public for help in finding Princess, a service dog who was stolen from outside a McDonald’s in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call around 2 a.m. about a stolen dog in the Bloor Street West and Ossington Avenue area.

Owner Ashley-Victoria Martineau said she was on her way home from Canada Day celebrations when she decided to stop at a McDonald’s for a coffee.

She said she came out five minutes later and the Teacup Chihuahua had been unclipped from her harness and taken.

Princess is described as six years old, weighing six lbs with medium-brown hair and blonde stripes. She was wearing a pink body harness at the time.

She is a registered service dog who Martineau has had for five years to help cope with PTSD and depression.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).