SIU investigating after Chatham-Kent man severely burned

The province’s police watchdog is probing an incident in Chatham-Kent early Saturday that ended with a man suffering severe burns.

Chatham-Kent police were called to a residence in the area of St. Clair Street and McNaughton Avenue West around 1:30 a.m. following a report of a man in distress, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a release.

It’s not yet clear what transpired, but the SIU said the man suffered “serious burns to a significant portion of his body.”

“The 43-year-old man was transported to a local hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre,” read the SIU statement.

The agency has assigned four investigators and two forensic investigators to the case and has designated two subject officers and two witness officers as part of the probe.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate cases involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.