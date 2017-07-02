Crime
Police searching for missing Toronto girl, 11, and father, missing since last Thursday

Police are trying to locate a missing 11-year-old girl and her father, last seen in Toronto’s east-end Thursday.

Ariel Pushie and her father, Daniel Pushie, 46, were last seen in the Danforth and Warden avenues area Thursday evening.

Ariel is described as being around 4′, weighing around 80 lbs., with long dark hair.

Daniel is described as 5’10”, 180 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for their safety.

They were believed to have been travelling to the Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

