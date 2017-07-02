3 suspects sought after 2 people stabbed during altercation in John Street parking lot

London police are on the lookout for three suspects, two males and one female, after two people were stabbed early Saturday during an altercation in a downtown parking lot.

Few details are known, but police said at around 2:15 a.m. two male victims became involved in an altercation with several unknown persons who had exited a black vehicle in a parking lot in the area of 190 John St.

“The two victims were stabbed during the altercation and were driven to hospital by a third party,” police said in a release. “A weapon has not been recovered.”

Little identifying information is known at this point about the three suspects. Police said the black vehicle may have been a Jeep.

Authorities began investigating the incident around 3:20 a.m. when they received word the two victims had attended the hospital.

Police said one of the victims in the case sustained non-life threatening injuries while the other suffered serious injuries. He was listed on Saturday in critical but stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators with the Major Crime Section at 519-661-5670, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).