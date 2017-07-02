No winning ticket for Lotto 649, jackpot rises to $7 million

No winning ticket was sold for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

The unofficial winning numbers in Saturday’s draw were: 15, 16, 22, 33, 37 and 41. The bonus number was 27.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on July 5 will be approximately $7 million.