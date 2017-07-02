Man in life-threatening condition following Etobicoke stabbing

A man in his 30s is in life-threatening condition following a stabbing in Etobicoke Sunday morning.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 3:00 a.m. regarding a disturbance in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.

Officers arrived to find a man in a parking lot on Finch west with stab wounds to his chest and abdomen.

Toronto paramedics took him to hospital.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Man stabbed in the back outside a Sikh temple on Finch Av w. of Weston Rd. Victim transported to trauma center, serious injuries. #Toronto pic.twitter.com/DBaq2oSPUi — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js