Regina’s Bhutanese-Nepali community celebrates culture on Canada 150

For Sabita Mainali, moving to Canada from Nepal has been life-changing.

Seven years ago, she barely knew English, was unsure about Canadian culture and didn’t know where she might fit in.

On July 1, she’ll join her cousin and sister to showcase her culture to celebrate Canada 150.

“Canada is a beautiful country and a free country. It’s so peaceful here,” Mainali, who is part of Regina’s growing Bhutanese-Nepali community, said.

In 2007, the federal government announced they would resettle up to 5,000 Bhutanese refugees. Hundreds came to Regina and began to form a close-knit community.

“It’s a new and growing community. [We] are excited to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Dhaka Tiwari, secretary of the Bhutanese-Nepali Community association.

“It is very diverse — people are from everywhere. [From] all over the world, they came here to settle. I was part of that. I feel very fortunate to share our culture and tradition,” said Karna Damag, the group’s president.

The organization used the Canada Day celebrations as an opportunity to donate money and clothing to the Diabetes Association as a way to give back to the city they feel has given them so much.

“Our community came from a refugee situation, where we lived in refugee camps for several years,” Tiwari explained. “So being a Canadian and celebrating Canada 150 is a kind of a remarkable day.”