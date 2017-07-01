Czech immigrants thank Canada for new life with garden display

In many ways, Josef and Vera Pisa are representative of thousands of others that chose to immigrate to Canada.

Back in 1981, they snuck out of communist Czechoslovakia with their two young children by pretending to be tourists in Yugoslavia. They had just one bag to their name.

“We went though Austria to West Germany, where we applied for political asylum,” explained Vera.

Vera was 24 years old, Josef was 33. When they left, they knew there was no coming back. Not even for friends or family.

“We had no chance of coming back. You leave this world and [then] you are in a new one — and you are not coming back,” Josef said.

“I don’t know what our parents thought about us. They probably thought we were crazy.”

But the couple knew they weren’t alone in their journey, either.

“In those days, we knew people who did the same things. We were not the only ones. Not the first ones or the last ones. There were thousands of Czechs leaving illegally,” Josef said.

Years later, both were sent papers saying they had outstanding jail sentences waiting for them in Czechoslovakia.

Soon after leaving home, they sought shelter in a refugee camp. That’s where they filled out the paperwork to immigrate to Canada.

“Canada has such a high reputation anywhere in the world,” said Josef. “You are proud to be Canadian anywhere.”

It was tough to explain to their children.

“We told them, ‘We are never going back to Czechoslovakia. You will never see your grandparents, probably’ – and that’s it. But we explained to them, ‘every day you will have bananas, oranges, toys,’” Vera said.

It was a relief to be accepted into Canada, the Pisas say. They chose Alberta for its four seasons, oil, agriculture and the Rocky Mountains and started a new life on the other side of the world.

“We didn’t have any means to support ourselves. We didn’t speak any English and had no family, nobody here,” Vera said.

But they were welcomed with open arms from the moment they stepped off the plane.

The Canadian government set up accommodations, gave them food vouchers and provided them with winter clothes.

“Taxpayers’ money paid for our English courses for six months. Our son started kindergarten. Vera went to daycare. They had no problem, within a few months they were translating for us!” Vera said, laughing.

The couple also got help finding work.

“Once you get your foot into your first job, it doesn’t matter what job it is – I worked for a pizzeria. I’ve never cooked in my life. I never ate pizza before,” Vera explained. “Then from there I worked for A&W – which was very good to me for 25 years. Now I work for Vienna Bakery.”

Josef was studying to be an engineer in Czechoslovakia, but in Edmonton, he repaired electronics.

“That’s the story of all immigrants coming here. They are determined to make it, right? You will do anything to succeed. You will start scrubbing floors, even if you are a doctor because you have to start someplace,” Josef explained.

“We came here to seek a better life for ourselves — which happened, but mainly for our kids.”

“We never got rich, but it doesn’t really matter. The life which you have here, it beats almost anything anywhere else.”

Vera echoed that sentiment.

“If you give people a helping hand, 90 per cent will better themselves. They will make it. We are thankful to Canada for a second chance.”

Four years ago, when she was leaving the Prague airport, someone stopped her and asked a question.

“When he checked my passport, a Czech guy said, ‘Tell me, are you going home?’ I paused. I really had to think about it for a few seconds. I said, ‘You know what? Yes. This time I am going home,’” she replied as tears welled up in her eyes.

For Canada’s 150th birthday, the couple decided to show their appreciation through a special garden display.

It features the license plates of every province, as well as a box in the shape of a maple leaf, full of perennial flowers.

One day, they hope to pass the tradition on to the rest of their family.