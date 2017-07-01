Canadian pride on display at Canada Day 150 celebrations in Kelowna

Thousands of people turned out to mark Canada’s 150th birthday at several events throughout the central Okanagan city.

A crowd favourite was the buckets of free, fresh watermelon handed out at Waterfront Park as attendees enjoyed family friendly entertainment and activities.

3800 pounds of #watermelon being given away to #Canada150 attendees at Waterfront Park in #Kelowna ! pic.twitter.com/3kzkrsmX3m — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 1, 2017

There was also a food fair, Canadian arts and crafts marketplace, a bazaar featuring local artisans, plenty of cute critters at the petting zoo and live music on six stages.

Many Kelowna residents dressed up in red and white garb and waved Canadian flags to celebrate their heritage.

“Canada is the greatest place in the world to live,” said one attendee.

“We just love being Canadian. We’re just so proud to be Canadian,” said another. https://twitter.com/Shelby_Thom/status/881212297028304897

Kelowna resident Sophie Sedjro emigrated from West Africa fifteen years ago and introduced her three young children to Canada Day festivities.

Canada “is freedom,” said the new Canadian. “I’m a new immigrant and we’re very lucky and fortunate to be in Canada.”

Multiculturalism was front and centre at Propera Place for the Taste of Canada event featuring foods from around the world.

And it wouldn’t be a birthday celebration without cake.

Several hundred people grabbed a slice of the giant Canada Day cake.

While the Canada Day fireworks in Kelowna have been postponed to the B.C. day long weekend you can still catch some pyrotechnic action in Osoyoos, Penticton, Peachland and Vernon tonight.