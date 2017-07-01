50-year-old man rescued from Bow River in critical condition on Canada Day

In the midst of Canada Day celebrations on Saturday, first responders were called to the Bow River at around 2 p.m.

EMS said a 50-year-old man was pulled from the river near the Centre Street Bridge and rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Several concerned people had called 911 after seeing the man floating upstream near the Peace Bridge, according to EMS.

There is no word yet on the man’s condition.

It’s not known what events led to the man being found unconscious in the river.

Officials said he was not wearing a life jacket when fire crews rescued him.