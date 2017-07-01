‘We have nothing now’: Fire at daycare leaves staff searching for temporary home

A Winnipeg daycare is searching for a new temporary home after a fire started in the building Friday morning.

Winnipeg fire officials said the fire was called in at 2:27 a.m. by someone walking by St Therese Childcare at 29 Des Meurons Street.

Crews encountered flames at the rear entrance of the building. The majority of the fire was kept to one room but there was “serious smoke damage” to the rest of the building, officials said.

“Right now our biggest priority is trying to find a temporary home,” Kayla Rivett, the daycare’s supervisor, said Saturday. “We have so many children and families that are affected. All the parents couldn’t go to work yesterday because they had nowhere to take their children.”

Rivett said the room where the fire started was a complete loss and the other four classrooms “were damaged by smoke or water or ash.”

“We have nothing now. Even if we find a space, we have to fill it with toys and high chairs and play pens and…everything,” Rivett said. There are 68 children who use the daycare.

Officials said no one was injured in the fire and the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.

A GoFundMe page was started for the daycare to help raise funds to replace the toys and supplies that were lost in the fire.