Help for residents displaced by Penticton hotel fire

Most long-term residents of the Highland Motel in Penticton, which was destroyed by fire Friday night, have been relocated to a reception centre at the Penticton Community Centre gym.

The Provincial Emergency Program approved an extension of the typical 72 hours of Emergency Social Services support to 96 hours due to the long weekend and a lack of hotel rooms.

Over the next four days Emergency Social Services and city staff will be providing food, security, and housing until longer-term housing can be found.

Red Cross, Salvation Army, and Social Services have been notified to assist in the next steps to recovery.