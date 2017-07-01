Winnipeg Jets sign free agent forward Michael Sgarbossa

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have added some depth by signing forward Michael Sgarbossa to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

Sgarbossa has spent the majority of his professional career in the minors. He’s logged two goals and eight assists in 48 NHL games. Last season, the 24-year-old had two goals and seven assists in 38 games split between the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Sgarbossa was signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks after being passed over in the 2010 NHL Draft.