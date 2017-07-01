Sports
July 1, 2017 2:44 pm

Winnipeg Jets sign free agent forward Michael Sgarbossa

Michael Sgarbossa stretches on the ice prior to the start of an NHL game between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators at the BB&T Center on February 26, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida.

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have added some depth by signing forward Michael Sgarbossa to a one-year contract worth $650,000.

Sgarbossa has spent the majority of his professional career in the minors. He’s logged two goals and eight assists in 48 NHL games. Last season, the 24-year-old had two goals and seven assists in 38 games split between the Florida Panthers and Anaheim Ducks.

Sgarbossa was signed as a free agent by the San Jose Sharks after being passed over in the 2010 NHL Draft.

