Winkler’s Byron Froese signs with Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have signed Winkler forward Byron Froese to a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old will play on a two-way contract next season. His agreement will switch to a one-way deal in the final year.

Froese was held pointless in six NHL games last season split between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs. He has two goals and three assists in 62 career games.

Froese was selected in the fourth round of the 2009 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks.