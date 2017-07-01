World
July 1, 2017 11:47 am
Updated: July 1, 2017 12:06 pm

White House releases salaries for Sean Spicer, Stephen Bannon and other top aides

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

ABOVE: Are Sean Spicer's days as White House press secretary numbered?

The White House released the annual salaries for President Donald Trump‘s top aides on Friday.

The list shows the salary of 377 staffers, including everyone from Press Secretary Sean Spicer to Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault. Twenty-one of the White House aides make $179,700  and the Senior Policy Adviser Mark House makes the most at $187,100. Note all salaries are in U.S. dollars.

Here is a look at some of the top positions:

  1. Senior Policy Advisor, Mark House: $187,100
  2. Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus: $179,700
  3. Press Secretary, Sean Spicer: $179,700
  4. Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, Joe Hagin: $179,700
  5. Chief Strategist and Senior Councelor, Stephen Bannon: $179,700
  6. Senior Advisor to the President, Stephen Miller: $179,700
  7. Deputy National Security Advisor, Kathleen McFarland: $179,700
  8. Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, Omarosa Manigault: $179,700
  9. Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders:$165,000
  10. Director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn: $30,000

You can view the full list online.

Compare these numbers to Canadian MPs, who will take home a base salary of $133,220 U.S. in 2017 (up from $131,445 U.S. last year).

Many MPs, however, receive salaries beyond the base as compensation for additional roles and duties; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will earn $266,440 U.S. while House Speaker Geoff Regan and all ministers and ministers of state will earn $196,937 U.S.

With files from Amy Minsky

