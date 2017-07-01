White House releases salaries for Sean Spicer, Stephen Bannon and other top aides

The White House released the annual salaries for President Donald Trump‘s top aides on Friday.
The list shows the salary of 377 staffers, including everyone from Press Secretary Sean Spicer to Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault. Twenty-one of the White House aides make $179,700 and the Senior Policy Adviser Mark House makes the most at $187,100. Note all salaries are in U.S. dollars.
Here is a look at some of the top positions:
Compare these numbers to Canadian MPs, who will take home a base salary of $133,220 U.S. in 2017 (up from $131,445 U.S. last year).
Many MPs, however, receive salaries beyond the base as compensation for additional roles and duties; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will earn $266,440 U.S. while House Speaker Geoff Regan and all ministers and ministers of state will earn $196,937 U.S.
With files from Amy Minsky
