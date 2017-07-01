27-year-old man wanted in connection with 2 violent assaults in Leslieville

Police are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with two aggravated assaults in Toronto’s Leslieville neighbourhood.

Toronto police said the first incident took place May 29 around 9 a.m. in the Jones Avenue and Gerrard Street East area.

A 25-year-old woman was followed by a man while she was walking down an alley. He confronted her, produced a knife and slashed her before fleeing the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The second incident occurred June 13 around 7:50 p.m. when officers responded to a call for a robbery in the Blake Street and Boultbee Avenue area.

A 25-year-old woman was walking with her daughter when she was confronted by a man. He punched, kicked and choked her before stealing a necklace she was wearing along with other items.

The man then fled on a bicycle.

The woman was treated for her injuries and released.

Kevan Anderson, of Toronto, is wanted for both incidents.

He is described as 5’9″ with an average build and dark hair. He has a scar on his lip and a tattoo (RIP Dylan) on his arm.

He is believed to be armed, violent and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).