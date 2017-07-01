Vancouver fire crews battle two three-alarm fires overnight

It was a busy evening for Vancouver firefighters.

Crews battled three blazes during a roughly six hour period, starting at 9 o’clock last night.

The first was a two-alarm fire on West 24th and Dunbar, where no one was hurt.

🇨🇦 Firefighters battle 3rd alarm fire on East 6th Avenue in Vancouver Canada / Two Homes where destroyed #HouseFire #Fireman #Firefighter pic.twitter.com/YdTAQfHd0S — BCNEWSVIDEO (@Bcnewsvideo) July 1, 2017

But two three-alarm fires sprung up in East Vancouver; one on East 6th and Rupert and another on Lakewood and East 19th.

Assistant chief John Dennis says the first fire on East 6th and Rupert crippled two homes.

“One was a building under construction, another a building under demolition. One of them got going and caught the other one on fire. There was a significant loss to both.”

As for the houses on East 19th, Dennis says the damage to the neighbouring homes could’ve been much worse.

“It involved three houses. Two of the houses we managed to save and are intact, one is pretty well a write off.”

Dennis says it’s too early to say if there’s any sort of connection between the two fires.

“We don’t see any indication of that right now, but there’s going to be an investigation.”

No word yet on what sparked the fires.