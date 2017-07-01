West Kelowna fire displaces three families

Heavy fire and smoke greeted West Kelowna fire crews Friday afternoon following a call to a triplex on Glenway Rd. in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

The blaze in one unit burned fast and hot, proving difficult for firefighting efforts in the daytime heat.

Crews knocked down the fire and searched the home but found no one inside the unit, fire chief Jason Brolund said.

Firefighters from Lakeview Heights and Glenrosa fire halls helped ensure the blaze didn’t spread to the two other units.

Crews were able to rescue three of the four cats from the building and continue searching for the missing pet.

All occupants of the building are being taken care of by Emergency Suppport Services.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.