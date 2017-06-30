Ottawa police officers asked by pride group to not wear uniforms in parade

Ottawa’s police chief says the force acknowledges Capital Pride Ottawa’s request that police officers not participate in the city’s Pride parade in uniform.

Chief Charles Bordeleau says a decision already had been made not to register an Ottawa Police Service float or vehicle in the Aug. 27 parade.

Bordeleau said in a release Friday that officers will have the choice as to whether they wear their uniform or regular clothes as in past years.

In a Facebook posting earlier Friday, Capital Pride Ottawa asked that participating officers reserve their uniforms for official work duties this year.

It noted that the LGBTQ2 community was split on the issue of whether off-duty uniformed police officers should participate in Capital Pride activities or not.

It also says it is hoped that members of police forces at all levels attend Pride events with their friends, families and colleagues.