Doctor who opened fire at New York hospital was a troublesome employee: former colleague

A former colleague of the doctor who opened fire at a New York City hospital where he used to work says he had been a problematic employee.

Dr. David Lazala is a family medicine doctor who said he trained Henry Bello at Bronx Lebanon.

Lazala says Bello “was very aggressive, talking loudly, threatening people.” He says Bello worked at night as a doctor and sent him a threatening email after he was fired.

READ MORE: Bronx hospital shooting: Doctor accused of sexual harassment kills 1 before taking own life

Two law enforcement officials say Bello was allowed to resign in 2015 amid sexual harassment allegations.

On Friday, Bello walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Friday in a white lab coat concealing an AR-15 assault rifle. He opened fire on the 16th floor and killed one doctor. Six other people, some doctors, were badly injured.