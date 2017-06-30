Calgary contractor sent to jail for defrauding homeowners

A Calgary contractor who took money from homeowners and never finished the work has been sent to jail.

Kieron Warren was sentenced to six months in jail and has been fined $60,000.

Warren has also been ordered to pay his victims back the money he took from them.

The unlicensed contractor took more than $270,000 in deposits from homeowners going back to 2011, but never completed the work.

He plead guilty in 2015 to entering into prepaid contracts with six different homeowners without a licence.

Warren was acquitted on four criminal charges.