Crime
June 30, 2017 9:18 pm

Calgary contractor sent to jail for defrauding homeowners

By and Global News

Kieron Warren.

Global News
A A

A Calgary contractor who took money from homeowners and never finished the work has been sent to jail.

Kieron Warren was sentenced to six months in jail and has been fined $60,000.

READ MORE: Calgary contractor faces criminal charges over deposits

Warren has also been ordered to pay his victims back the money he took from them.

The unlicensed contractor took more than $270,000 in deposits from homeowners going back to 2011, but never completed the work.

He plead guilty in 2015 to entering into prepaid contracts with six different homeowners without a licence.

READ MORE: Calgary contractor pleads guilty to operating without a licence

Warren was acquitted on four criminal charges.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Contractor Fraud
Calgary Contractor Jailed
Calgary crime
Contractor
Contractor Jailed
Fraud
Kieron Warren
Kieron Warren Jailed
Unlicensed Calgary Contractor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News