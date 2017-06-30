Environment
Elephant freed from circus museum has a taste of freedom in Wisconsin neighbourhood

By Staff The Associated Press

An elephant walks in the street, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Baraboo, Wis.

Jaime Peterson via AP
The pachyderm was a startling sight for residents of one small Wisconsin neighbourhood.

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the “big top” clashed with the quiet residential neighbourhood.

Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

Circus World spokesman Dave Saloutos says the elephant, named Kelly, was freed by her pachyderm partner, Isla, who used her trunk to disengage a restraint.

An elephant walks in the yard of home, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Baraboo, Wis.

Jaime Peterson via AP

Saloutos says Kelly lumbered across the shallow Baraboo River and wandered into a neighbouring backyard where she unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds during her couple hours of freedom.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

