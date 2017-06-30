Halifax police make arrest after weapons complaint

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a weapons complaint that was reported Friday evening.

Police say they were called to the 3300-block of Barrington Street at 7:15 p.m. for a report of a woman waving a knife in the area. According to police, when they arrived, the suspect, who lives in the area, entered her own home.

HRP contained the area and after 30 minutes of negotiation, the suspect was taken into custody.

Exact charges have not yet been determined, but police say they will include weapons offences in regards to the knife.

