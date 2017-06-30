Bail denied for Amanda Totchek, accused of sending bomb threats and suspicious packages

It’s a case so bizarre it’s what Hollywood movies are made of and the woman at the centre of it all has been denied bail.

On Friday, Amanda Totchek also known as Alexa Emerson was told she would remain in custody. This after court heard testimony from two witnesses on Wednesday followed by arguments from both counsel two days later.

She stared straight ahead and was unemotional as the judge delivered his decision on the matter.

Outside of court the crown said it was pleased with the ruling and feared if Totchek walked free she would continue to commit offences.

Noting, the community at large may have been subject to major disruptions to their long week-end should Totchek have been released.

“There’s also a group of people that are being harassed continually,” said Jennifer Claxton-Viczko, Senior Crown Prosecutor.

“Those people have a right to get on with their lives. to be able to enjoy their long week-end and the days ahead without fear of future harassment.”

Alleged to be a conductor of chaos, no one person has wreaked so much of this type of havoc on our city.

Totchek faces 83 charges related to numerous bomb threats and white powder package scares that started in November.

Approximately 20 charges were laid after the first series of suspicious packages, 60 plus charges were laid after she was released on bail the first time – at times the incidents took place even after she surrendered to police in April.

The total estimated cost of it all, $200,000 to both businesses and emergency responders.

At one point, patients were turned away for treatment after the Cancer Centre became a target on March 27th.

“Even if she was convicted of only some of those charges she’s still facing a lengthy period of incarceration because of the nature of the charges,” Claxton-Viczko said.

Claxton-Viczko admitted much of the evidence in this case was circumstantial but all put together it made for a very strong case.

She will also be seeking a penitentiary term for Totchek if convicted and rebutted the suggestion made by previous defence lawyers of Totchek’s that she was being set-up.

“After a while it defies belief.” Claxton-Viczko remarked.

“You just can’t explain it all away.”

Totchek’s weapon of choice – harassment said the crown followed by deflection of blame by pointing the finger at innocent parties and on Friday the judge agreed.

A bail review is still a possibility and and even with the warranted media coverage said the crown, Totchek should still be able to get a fair trial.

“People can be trusted to listen to the evidence in court and base their decision in court.”

Totchek will now return to Pine Grove Correctional Centre in Prince Albert and appear via video on July 20th during her next court appearance.