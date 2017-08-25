Crime Stoppers: One of the youngest of the known victims along Highway of Tears

On the evening of February 2, 2006 14-year-old Aielah Saric Auger said goodbye to her mother. That goodbye would be the last.

After going to the mall with her brother and sister, Aielah went to a friend’s house for a sleepover.

She enjoyed an everyday part of growing up, except her sleepover ended in tragedy.

Overnight, she was spotted walking north, in the 2100 block Quince Street

Video surveillance shows Aielah walking towards her home and passing the Save-On-Foods gas bar at 100- 1600 15th avenue at around 1 a.m.

Her family plastered missing posters all over downtown Prince George. Tragically, eight days after her sleepover – her young- lifeless body was found dumped in a ditch off highway 16, infamously known as the “highway of tears”

READ MORE: A list of the victims along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

At just 14 years old, Aielah is the second youngest of the known victims along the Highway of Tears

Her murder remains unsolved.

In 2013, Aeilah’s mother who was relentless in her grief-stricken search for her missing daughter died in a car crash on the same highway.

She never got the answers she desperately sought and she never will.

But you can help give her other family members and friends the justice they deserve. You can help grant her dead mother’s wish to hold her daughter’s killer accountable.

Surely someone out there knows something. Don’t hide, if you know anything please call 911 or if you wish to remain anonymous bccrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.