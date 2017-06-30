London police asking for help in case of missing Jeffrey Smith

London police are requesting the public’s help in search for a missing person.

42-year-old Jeffrey Smith was last seen on June 30, 2017, at approximately 2 p.m., in the area of Wellington Road and Grand Avenue.

Smith is described as Caucasian, five-foot-nine inches tall, approximately 170 pounds with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue Toronto Maple Leafs T-shirt, grey cargo shorts and black running shoes.

Police and family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.